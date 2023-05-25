RODESSA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting with an investigation into a fatal fire that occurred Thursday morning.

The fire began just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of French Road in Rodessa.

Investigators say 51-year-old Rhonda Alexander was found dead just after 11 a.m. inside her trailer.

Caddo Fire District 8 and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal are leading the investigation into how the fire started.

Investigators say an autopsy will determine the woman’s cause of death.