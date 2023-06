KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Keithville woman who died due to heat and high humidity has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Tina Perritt, 62, was found by concerned relatives around 1 p.m. Wednesday at her residence in the 9500 block of Rosalie Loop after several days with no electricity.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner, chronic health issues, with near-triple-digit heat, led to hyperthermia.

The death remains under investigation.