CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A program providing insight into what life is like after becoming a felon becomes an eye-opening experience for hundreds of people in Shreveport on Friday.

Goodwill Industries hosts its inaugural re-entry program, partnering with the Louisiana Department of Corrections and the Northwest Louisiana Reentry Coalition.

The program is a two-hour interactive simulation where participants act as former convicts trying to re-enter society. The participants experience the many obstacles in obtaining employment, housing, child care, and financial certainty post-jail.

Desks acting as “courts” and “probation offices” allow the participants to navigate the various justice programs they must complete, in addition to passing background checks to gain employment. Each situation must be encountered with limited income and resources for the participants to work with.

The event also aims to make lawmakers and community leaders more aware of the challenges of re-entry the community for those who served time. Asking decision-makers to take action on ways they can shape current laws to help.

Organizers said the message is – everyone deserves a second chance at a good life.

“So we all make mistakes. Some people just make a little bit bigger mistakes than others. Their consequence is going to jail. But when they get out, they deserve a chance to start over. If they don’t have that chance over, it just starts the cycle again,” said Kayla Cayer, re-entry community coordinator for Caddo-Bossier.

The coalition said it is committed to raising awareness of just how hard it is to live a day in the life of someone returning to society from prison and just how common this scenario is.

Each year, more than 600,000 citizens return to neighborhoods after serving time in state and federal prisons.