CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Citizens 21 and older can complete the state’s requirements for concealed carry at an upcoming class in Caddo Parish.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is offering state-required training for concealed handgun permits.

Sheriff Steve Prator said, in a press release, that CPSO is offering a one-stop class that will include classroom instruction, firing range instruction, and a qualifications course. Attendees will complete all requirements for the permit during the class.

The class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 5, at the Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy, 15639 Highway 1 South in Shreveport.

The concealed handgun permit class costs $100 per person, and pre-registration is required. Call Deputy Meosha Hamilton at (318) 681-0845 for more information.