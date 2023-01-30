CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rising floodwaters in Caddo and Bossier Parish have prompted officials to hand out sandbags and temporarily close several parish parks.

Residents in need of sandbags to combat the rising water levels may pick up sandbags at three locations:

Caddo Parish Fleet Services, located at 1701 Monty Street. Each vehicle is allowed a maximum of 20 sandbags. Operating hours are from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The City of Shreveport’s Streets and Drainage Facility at 1935 Claiborne Avenue. Open on weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Sandbags are being provided to local businesses and residents in need of help protecting against rising water levels. Twenty sandbags are allowed per person.

The Bossier City Public Works Complex at 3223 Old Shed Rd. Open on weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Sandbags are available to residents as the forecast calls for more rainfall over the next several days.

Rising water levels also caused the temporary closure of three Caddo Parish parks.

When water levels have fallen to safe levels that meet guidelines set by local law enforcement and safety officials, Caddo Parish will reopen Noah Tyson Park at 9300 Mira Myrtis Road in Rodessa, Richard Fleming Park at 7919 West Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, and Milton James “Hookie” Cameron Memorial Park at 10599 Wallace Lake Road in Shreveport.