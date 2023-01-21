CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Concerned residents are saying no more government overreach in rural areas.

‘The Caddo Alliance for Freedom’ is speaking out against proposed zoning regulations for rural parts of the parish. They said they keep having to go before the Caddo Parish Commission to oppose this.

“We don’t want government telling us what to do. That hasn’t changed. We’ve knocked on thousands of doors and most people feel the same way. We aren’t just speaking for ourselves,” said Jessica Tullis, Caddo Alliance for Freedom.

The group of rural homeowners banned together at the Caddo Commission meeting on Thursday.

“I feel like our pocketbooks are constantly being attacked in rural Caddo Parish,” said an Oil City resident named Chris.

They told the commission as new zoning changes keep coming up, so will they.

“Every time we turn around there’s some new zoning regulation that’s telling us how we should live or how y’all want us to live. Some of these people can’t afford that. Their families have been in these same homes for years and years,” said a man named Robert who came to speak against the proposal.

The residents oppose resolution three which deals with zoning regulations and development under the Unified Development Code. Residents said it would affect their ability to place mobile homes on their properties.

“If somebody doesn’t want a mobile home in their area, there are covenants, and there are HOAs’. But we live outside the city limits to do what we want on our property,” Tullis said.

“It’s just another way to say we don’t want the poor living next to the elite,” Chris said.

Attorney and former State Senator John Milkovich said it’s a part of larger overreach by parish bureaucrats.

“We’ve seen rooster regulations, horse ordinances, proposed carport costs, proposed fines for too many leaves in the gutters, leaning fences, and parked RV’s. More regulations, rules, restrictions, edicts, decrees, and requirements for those live outside the city limits. Whom I may suggest to you, are not the enemy of the people that live inside the city limits. But want to work with them to find standard of living and quality of life for all of us,” Milkovich said.

The Caddo Commission told the group that the proposal fell under the UDC’s five-mile radius outside the city limits of Shreveport, so many residents would not be affected. However, it was withdrawn from the agenda.