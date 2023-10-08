SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is awaiting sentencing after a jury found him guilty of molestation charges.

Christopher Danie Rodgers, 55, was accused of molesting two of his children for eight years. District Judge Donald E. Hathaway, Jr.’s court in Caddo Parish found Rodgers guilty of separate molestation charges on Fri., Oct. 6.

A 14-year-old female victim reported Rodger’s acts to a family member in Aug. 2021. Rogers denied the allegations.

An eight-woman, four-man jury heard evidence and testimony that incriminated Rodgers. The jury deliberated for four hours before returning their verdict.

Rodgers will return for sentencing on Nov. 6, where he faces a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 99 years in prison for each count. At least 25 of those years must be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Assistant District Attorneys Jason Waltman and Kenra Joseph prosecuted Rodgers, whom Dhu Thompson represented.