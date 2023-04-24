CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man was found dead late Sunday night after he did not return from fishing.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 10000 block of Hart McFarland Rd. just before 10:00 p.m. Authorities say a 69-year-old man was halfway out of his boat and face down in the water.

Authorities say that the man’s brother went searching for him when he didn’t return and found him hanging out of the boat on the shore of Caddo Lake. The Caddo Sheriff’s CSI Detectives determined there was no foul play in the incident.