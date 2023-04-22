CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Caddo Parish man died Saturday after an unusual accident at his home.

According to a press release, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10000 block of Buncombe Road just before 1:00 p.m. on a call of a man trapped between his semi-truck and his barn.

Deputies say the man’s wife told them that they were moving his truck with their tractor into the barn. She said she did not realize her husband had left the vehicle while she was still pushing it with the tractor. She discovered her husband pinned against the door of his truck and their barn.

That man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries.

No one else was injured during this incident.

This is under investigation.