SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you are thinking about switching career paths and having a job that truly makes a difference, Saturday might be your day.

The Heroes Career Fair is taking place, and you can representatives from the Shreveport Police Department, the Shreveport Fire Department, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office.

“It’s a really cool opportunity because it’s an interview for a job but we’re encouraging you if you have children or family members that need to come with you because you can’t get away typically, it’s okay, bring them!” says Shreveport Police Department Public Information Officer Corporal Chris Bordelon.

There will be activities for children, including a dunk tank where you may get the opportunity to sink a local celebrity.

If you are on the fence about a career as a public servant, stop by the event and get your questions answered.

“We’re really trying to open doors for people and think outside the box. We’ve gotten more active on social media, and we want to encourage our next generation of leaders to step up and answer the call,” explained Corporal Bordelon.

The Heroes Career Fair will take place Saturday, September 16th from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College located at 2010 N. Market.

For more information, visit Heroes Career Fair.

