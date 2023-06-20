SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State, city, and parish leaders organized a command group and provided updates Tuesday on their efforts after storms that greatly impacted the Caddo Parish area.

SWEPCO currently reports over 83,000 outages in Louisiana, with just over 36,000 being here in the Shreveport District. Residents can expect to see those numbers continuously decrease over the next 24 hours, as three thousand linemen continue working to restore power.

“We ask our citizens to check your meter box and Weather head. If the pipe on the side of your house where an electric line comes has been pulled from the house and damaged or if your meter box is damaged please call an electrician,” said SWEPCO Louisiana External Affairs, Michael Corbin.

He says residents are responsible for those repairs and SWEPCO workers are unable to restore power for those residents before those damages are addressed.

There are facilities across Caddo Parish that are still providing a safe space to cool off.

These cooling centers are still open:

The Highland Center , 520 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, 520 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center , 5340 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA

, 5340 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA Galilee Family Life Center, 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, LA 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, LA 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. A.B. Palmer Park Community Center , 547 E. 79th Street 8:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m.

, 547 E. 79th Street 8:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m. Valencia Park Community Center , 1800 Viking Drive 8:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

, 1800 Viking Drive 8:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Southern Hills Park Community Center , 1002 Bert Kouns Loop 8:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

, 1002 Bert Kouns Loop 8:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Bill Cockrell Park Community Center, 4109 Pines Road 8:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The Morning Star Baptist Church cooling center is open around the clock. Providing residents with a place to sleep, replacing low oxygen tanks, and use of outlets for medical needs such as oxygen concentrations.

If you’re looking to pick up ice your last chance to do so is this evening at SUSLA from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shreveport City Mayor Tom Arceneaux says there are over 800 hundred homes found damaged after disaster assessments have been made. This number may impact FEMA’s response to the assistance they are able to provide. Submission of the survey will be reviewed by GOSEP.

City leaders encourage residents to report damages to the Sheriff’s Homeland Security Division at 318-675-2255 or at damage.LA.GOV.

Those looking for more individualized assistance to address the damage caused to their home can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RedCross and www.findhelp.org.

Residents are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts using Everbridge.net, here you can choose to receive text and phone alerts.