SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney`s office hosted its second annual “Kick Against Domestic Violence” kickball tournament. The celebratory event at Bill Cockrell Park was to support survivors of domestic violence.

“We all talk about wanting safe communities, but here’s the thing, we’re never going to have safe communities until we have safe homes. We cannot have safe homes if we don’t address the issue of domestic violence. That is what today is all about,” said Britney Green, Chief of Domestic Violence at the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

There were a number of teams in the tournament: the Shreveport Police Department, the Marshall’s Office, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office, Community Renewal Inc., Project Celebration, and the Caddo Parish DA’s office with their team’s name, “Purple Reign.”

The color purple was used to decorate across the field as it is the color for domestic violence awareness.

“It is so important that we join together in providing a community response to a community crisis,” said Green.

She says that domestic violence cannot be solved by only one agency, because it does not target just one audience.

“Domestic violence impacts every other segment of the population, whether it is people who have money, or people who are struggling. It crosses racial lines, socioeconomic lines, it crosses sexual orientation lines.”

The cost to participate in the kickball tournament was $50 per team. The event also accepted donations from the community at large with all proceeds benefitting Project Celebration, a non-profit organization with services to help survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and children experiencing violence.

Green says the Caddo Parish DA’s office joins together daily, with Project Celebration and the NWLA Family Justice Center, to help domestic violence survivors.

“It doesn’t just end today with the kickball tournament,” said Green.

The Caddo Parish DA’s office hosts food drives to spread awareness and have a Purple Box campaign.

The community can fill a purple box with toiletries and hygiene projects for victims of domestic violence. Boxes can be dropped off at Caddo Parish DA’s office, 525 Marshall St., during business hours by Friday, November 10 to be delivered to Project Celebrations, Inc.

If you wish to offer more support, Green says to call the Caddo Parish D.A.’s office because they are “more than happy to talk with everyone about how to advance this cause.”