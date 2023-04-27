SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they attempted to rescue a man who had fallen into Wallace Lake on Thursday afternoon.

According to the CPSO, deputies responded to a rescue call just before noon to assist Caddo Fire District 5 to rescue an unidentified Shreveport man who had fallen into the lake.

Man drowns in Wallace Lake (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies pulled the man out of the water at 12:02 p.m.; however, he was not responsive. Firefighters performed CPR on the man and later brought him to Willis-Knighton Pierremont, where he was pronounced dead at 12:53 p.m.

CPSO said the can not confirm if the man died from the drowning or another medical condition; the Caddo Parish Coroner will provide the cause of death following an autopsy. The victim’s identification is being withheld until the family is notified.