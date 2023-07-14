CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Storm debris collection for unincorporated areas of Caddo Parish started Friday according to a release from the parish’s communications office.

KDF Enterprises was contracted by the parish to remove and dispose of limbs and other wood waste throughout unincorporated portions of the parish.

Residents are asked to move all wood debris to the right of way to allow for collection. Only wood waste is being collected by KDF enterprises and officials ask that residents not mix other forms of waste with their wood debris.

The parish estimates that it will take 45 days to complete debris removal. Any questions about debris removal can be answered by calling the Caddo Parish Department of Public Works at 318-226-6900.