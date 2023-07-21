SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several Caddo Parish middle school students graduated from the Summer Youth Leadership Academy organized by the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office.

The students took part in a week-long leadership academy where they learned leadership skills and the processes of the judicial system.

“My desire is to inspire young people in our community to continue to make good decisions,” said James Stewart, Caddo Parish District Attorney.

Organizers hope the academy inspires these children to take control of their destinies and chase after their dreams.

“We are showing the children positive images, and letting them know they too can achieve and become the doctor, the lawyer, and even the judge,” says Brittney Green, Assistant District Attorney and Headmaster of the Academy. “We want our children to know they are the captain of their own destiny!”

The youth academy held its inaugural graduation in Judge John Mosley’s courtroom, at the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

The academy was organized in partnership with the Shreveport Community Renewal friendship house.