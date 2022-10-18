CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified a man who died from injuries sustained in a car crash Monday night.

The coroner said 70-year-old James L. Peck of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area.

A passerby noticed the crashed vehicle and alerted authorities. Peck was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.