SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport woman killed while crossing I-49.

According to a release for the coroner’s office, 48-year-old Anja Niccole Brewster was crossing the interstate near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on foot around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 12 when she was struck by two vehicles. She was reportedly struck by a passing passenger vehicle and then by a truck.

Brewster died at the scene. She was identified through fingerprint comparison.

The crash remains under investigation.