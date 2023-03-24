SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Efforts to revitalize the old Humpfrees site in Shreve Square received a boost from the Caddo Parish Commission.

According to a media release from the Committee to Elect Steven Jackson, The Caddo Parish Commission voted to authorize $1 million in funding to support ongoing efforts by developers to restore 114 Texas Street as lofts.

The historic building was destroyed in a fire on Sept. 21, 2022.

Officials say once the project is complete, the building will be a replica of the original design and consist of 12 one-bedroom units. Each unit will have a washer, dryer, dishwasher, central air, heat, ceiling fans, and energy-efficient features.

In an attempt to stay true to the original exterior design, each loft will allow for high ceilings, exposed masonry walls, and other enhanced architectural features. There will be exterior security cameras for the grounds. The development will provide common area amenities for use by residents on the first floor.

Commissioner Jackson says that this is a significant milestone in replicating a historic building in the community.

“This is a major milestone to replicate a building that meant so much to so many in our community,” Commissioner Jackson said. “We are thankful that we have a local architect professional in Jeff Spikes who reimagined and pay tribute to the original design. Young professionals seeking downtown housing options will have more opportunities once completed.”

Funding for this development comes from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act.