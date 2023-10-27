SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Halloween is a holiday many children look forward to celebrating while dressing in costume, and trick-or-treating children are highly likely not thinking about safety.

“Get out in our community to get out and have fun, go trick or treat and things of that nature but we have to be mindful at all times. of some of the issues we might have as in traffic. Also, we don’t want our kids to be trick or treating alone,” says Lieutenant James Moore.

Halloween is also the deadliest day of the year for young pedestrians according to the Children’s Safety Network.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office says safety on Halloween is very important.

“Safety is our number one priority. Yeah, we want to have fun but it’s very important to keep everybody safe not just kids but community, things of that nature,” says Lt. Moore.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office urges people to stay in well-lit areas, wear reflective gear, plan Halloween routes, and avoid the homes of sex offenders.

“We welcome the community because of the County Sheriff’s Office and research sex offenders on our website in your general area. I happen to be over the sex offenders in Caddo parish. So there are rules and regulations that said sex offenders can’t do,” says Lt Moore.

Registered sex offenders are not allowed to wear masks or distribute candy on Halloween.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Safety Town promotes safety education and will be hosting a Halloween Trunk or Treat.