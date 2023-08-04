CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new director of Caddo Juvenile Services was approved and appointed by the Caddo Parish Commission on Thursday.

The commission announced the appointment of Andrew Randall, Jr. after its meeting on August 3.

Randall will oversee all department functions, including juvenile detention and probation operations. He will also work with the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court, ensuring compliance with court orders and carrying out court initiatives.

Randall’s previous position was interim director of juvenile services after Clay Walker was appointed Caddo Parish Assistant Administrator. Randall has also held the assistant director of juvenile services position.

He received his Juris Doctorate at Tulane Law School and his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at Dillard University.

Erica R. Bryant, Parish of Caddo Administrator and CEO, said Mr. Randall brings a wealth of experience and working knowledge to this position.”

Randall’s appointment was effective immediately after his appointment.