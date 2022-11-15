SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back.

A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.

“There’s some crazy things in it like if you are a video voyeur, then your picture can be published, but if you’re just a neighborhood voyeur, just going from window to window looking at teenage girls then we can’t publish your picture when we arrest you. Which doesn’t make any sense, “ Sheriff Prator said.

Sheriff Prator decided to go forth with publishing eligible mugshots after a lot of research.

HB 729 allows for the release of mugshots if the individual is charged with a violent crime other than stalking or charges include crimes against vulnerable populations, including:

Sex offenses

Human trafficking offenses

Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors

Offenses affecting the health and safety of persons with infirmities

Video voyeurism

Cruelty of Animals

Dogfighting

Other exceptions that allow for the release of a mugshot include:

A court order to release a photo if there is a “legitimate interest” in its release.

A suspect is considered an imminent threat to public safety or an individual, and the photo helps reduce the threat.

A suspect is a fugitive, and the agency determines releasing the photo will assist in apprehending them.



“The law is very specific. Although confusing, although very long. It took a lot of research, but the law is very specific and allows us to do this. So, we went through all the hoops and hurdles so that the public and the media could once again have mugshots.“

You can visit the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office website and view eligible mugshots under “currently housed inmates.”