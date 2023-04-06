CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The parish has launched its summer internship program, allowing students hands-on experience inside local government through the Caddo Parish’s Summer Youth Worker Program.

It is open to high schoolers and college students in Caddo Parish to work in different departments inside Government Plaza and out in the field.

The parish spokeswoman said it’s to keep kids off the streets and focused on potential careers.

“It’s a way to keep students engaged and focused and not idle over the summer. We also want them to get a meaningful work experience. This is that time that they are building resumes and starting to show how they can be viable in the workforce. So this provides that legitimate experience for them. It’s an in person civics class. So you are right here in the parish learning about the inner workings of parish government, how we provide services. So it’s a really good educational opportunity as well,” said Krystle Beauchamp, Caddo Parish Communications Manager and Spokesperson.

It’s a paid internship too. You must be 16 and older to register. The deadline to apply is April 15. Interested applicants can apply online.