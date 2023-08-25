CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters with Caddo Fire District 4 had a long night of work after a fire started at the Woolworth Road Landfill Thursday night.

According to a release from CFD4 crews were dispatched to a call for smoke in the area between High Lifter Off Road Park on Colquitt Road and Woolworth Road.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the area of the Woolworth Landfill. Engine 421 was the first to arrive on the scene and found a large area of the landfill was burning.

Additional water supplies and manpower were provided by CFD 3, and CFD 6 because of the enormity of the fire. Crew members from Republic Services arrived on the scene and manned several pieces of large equipment to help with fire suppression.

The crews gained control of the fire by 12:38 Friday morning and was contained to the landfill and no structures were damaged.

The fire required roughly 40,000 gallons of water and the cause remains under investigation.