SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A philanthropic organization that serves the community is looking for teens looking to take the lead on issues affecting them.

Step Forward, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Louisiana (CFNLA), is asking interested teens in Caddo Parish to apply for its Teen Advisory Committee (TAC).

Once the application process is complete the organization hopes to have a council comprised of 30 teens from diverse backgrounds.

Committee members will have a chance to participate in leadership development and engage in issues, programs, and activities that affect young people throughout northwest Louisiana.

“Step Forward’s Teen Advisory Committee offers a remarkable opportunity for a diverse group of young people to use, analyze, and understand data about schools and students to make informed decisions to improve the lives of young people in Caddo Parish. Students may recommend new policies to improve existing student and school practices,” said Carla Burgos, Director of Special Initiatives at CFNLA. “We hope TAC will create a sense of belonging for students and assist schools in improving mental health support on school campuses.”

Who makes a good candidate for Step Forward?

Young people who are interested in partnering with other youth throughout the state who are passionate about making a difference. Members of TAC will be required to demonstrate a strong commitment to three focus areas. Education, health, and engagement to seek success for every child in North Louisiana.

Members will also be encouraged to represent Step Forward at conferences and other special events.

Interested students in Caddo Parish should be 14 to 18 years old or enrolled in a Caddo Parish school in grades 9 – 12. Applications are accepted now through December 15, 2023. The member committee will be announced in early January 2024.

Anyone who works with or knows young people looking to get involved in their community can find the application on the Community Foundation of North Louisiana’s website.

For more information about Step Forward’s Teen Advisory Committee and the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, please visit https://cfnla.org or call (318) 221-0582.