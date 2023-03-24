SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Magnet High School hosts an event to remember the school’s origin story and students who originally graced the school’s halls.

Back in the 1970’s Caddo Magnet High School was known as Valencia Junior-Senior High.

It was a thriving school where Shreveport’s African American students were educated.

After desegregation in the United States changed the separation of races within the public school system, Valencia High School closed, and the students who once thrived inside this institution had to adapt to a new place.

The class of 1970 was the last senior class from Valencia. Their school year was interrupted, and they were bussed to Byrd High School. Leaving behind all they knew within the walls of their once beloved school.

Valencia closed its doors, but what remains is the powerful legacy left behind by black educators and students alike, and it will be celebrated this year with a joint alumni event.

Caddo Magnet High school will host the alumni celebration to honor the schools and alumni groups.

The event takes place Saturday, March 25th, and is open to the public.

R.J Middleton, Principal at Caddo Magnet High School, and Janie Hamilton-Phillips, Valencia High School, class of 1970, join the morning team to discuss the history and meaning of the event.