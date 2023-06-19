CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At a meeting Monday at the Caddo Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness state, parish and city leaders discussed progress in response to the storms that caused widespread damage on June 15 and the early hours of June 16.

The following information was announced at the June 19th meeting:

SWEPCO reports 112,948 outages; 60,759 in Shreveport District; 42,900 in Caddo Parish. SWEPCO is still focusing on tree and debris removal and restoration of public safety and critical municipal infrastructure such as hospitals, nursing homes, etc. SWEPCO reports that restoration continues to be a multi-day restoration event. 3,000 line crews will be on the ground today to continue restoration operations.

Partial Boil Advisory in Caddo Parish (boil advisory is NOT Parish-wide): Deepwoods Water System, Bella Vista Water System, Blanchard Water System, Simpson Water System, Oil City Water System, Big Oaks Water System, Eagle Water System and Waterworks District 7.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who received damage to their primary residence or business from the storm to report it to the Sheriff’s Homeland Security Division at 318-675-2255. There is also a state website where citizens can report damage to their homes at Damage.LA.GOV.

SNAP recipients who are currently receiving benefits will see those benefits automatically reload due to over 50 percent of Caddo Parish being without power for more than 24 hours. Citizens with questions will need to contact the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) at 1-888-LAHELP-U (1-888-524-3578)

Citizens are encouraged to sign up for the parish/city emergency alert system, Everbridge, at www.everbridge.net to receive texts and phone messages.

United Way 2-1-1 Help Line is in place to assist citizens access a variety of resources (housing, food, etc.). Citizens are encouraged to reach out to 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Officials urge the public to stay safe after the storm by staying away from downed power wires that may be on roadways and around fallen trees. Use generators in open areas and not inside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Be mindful of all posted traffic barricades and keep off roadways unless necessary.

The following cooling centers locations are now open to assist citizens who may need a place to cool off – times and locations have changed:

Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center, 5340 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA. is now a 24 hr. overnight facility. Citizens can use this facility to stay overnight, exchange low oxygen tanks and/or plug-in oxygen concentrators.

The Highland Center, 520 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA – (opening Tuesday 9 a.m..-.4 p.m.)

Galilee Family Life Center, 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, LA (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

The following city recreational facilities are open and operating as normal from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.:

Valencia Park Community Center – 1800 Viking Drive

Southern Hills Park Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Loop

Bill Cockrell Park Community Center – 4109 Pines Road

Airport Park Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Princess Park Community Center

Hattie Perry Community Center

Other announcements include:

