CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments in a session Wednesday.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office said in a release that one is for a juvenile whose case stems from a fatal shooting near Tinseltown in south Shreveport on September 4, 2021.

Rodney Lewis was recently transferred to Caddo District Court from Juvenile Court under provisions of the Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305. This allows a DA to have jurisdiction over certain juvenile offenders who are 15 or older to be transferred to the district court.

Officials say the indictment returned by the Grand Jury charges Lewis with one count of second-degree murder, eight counts of attempted second-degree murder, and four counts of aggravated criminal property damage.

The charges all stem from the incident on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop that resulted in the death of 13-year-old Kelvonte Daigre and wounded eight other individuals that night, including three other youths ages 5, 15, and 16.

Three other individuals were also indicted.

Shreveport resident Ricky Danthony Moore 28, was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon. The charges are in connection with the June 13, 2022 slaying of 25-year-old Nicholas J. Jackson. He was shot and killed during a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Browning Street.

Shreveport resident Tahiron Shorad King 33, was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon. The charges are in connection with the September 19, 2022 slaying of 29-year-old D’Shaundre Harris. Harris was shot and killed following an argument in the 8900 block of Walker Road.

Kentrell Potter was charged with two counts of first-degree rape. Due to the nature of the offenses, his indictment was filed under seal.