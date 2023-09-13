KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Fire District 4 (CDF 4) held a stair climb to honor the firemen who bravely served on September 11th, 2001.

This was their first time hosting the stair climb, and invited people from the community to come out and climb 110 stairs to pay tribute to the firemen who died while going into the World Trade Center.

Caddo District 4 Firefighters who participated in the annual 9/11 stair climb.

We had the privilege of speaking to Shawn Sanders, a fire captain at CDF 4, and he explained why they hosted the stair climb.

“It’s to honor the firemen who climbed the 110 floors of the World Trade Center and didn’t come back out, and so it’s something that a lot of people do after a while. Some does one on treads, but these are actual stairs, and so we do it using gear and things like that,” said Sanders.

Before climbing the stairs, they wore the standard fireman attire, which weighs about 70 to 80 pounds plus equipment.

Caddo Parish Fire District 4 demonstrated one of their tanker trucks, which are fire trucks that hold about 3,000 gallons of water.

One of the fire captains explained that the purpose of having tanker trucks is that certain areas may have no fire hydrants to pull water from.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There’s not really an opportunity for us in this area, in the Shreveport-Bossier area, to do the stair climb. Larger cities like Dallas, Houston, Austin, and New Orleans, they all do annual stair climbs to honor 9/11 victims, and so we’re looking at expanding this and bringing this to the Shreveport-Bossier area,” said Sanders.