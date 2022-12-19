KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters in Caddo Fire District 4 numerous caged animals inside a home when they responded to a fire on Friday.

Around 10:30 a.m., crews rushed to the scene on Providence Rd. in Keithville to find a home on fire. Officials say multiple dogs, cats, turtles and rabbits were caged inside the house. Firefighters worked to rescue the animals while they put out the flames.

During their secondary search, crew members discovered a six foot 30lb albino boa constrictor in one of the three aquariums. Cpt. Martin and firefighter John Phelan pulled it from the home safely.

Caddo Parish Fire District 4 rescues albino boa constrictor from house fire (Source: Caddo Parish Fire District 4)

The boa constrictor had some surface burns and was taken to Steve’s Snaketuary for rehabilitation. Authorities say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Many of the animals trapped inside the home did not survive. According to officials, one rabbit, five cats, and seven dogs died due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.