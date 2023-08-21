CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Fire District 6 and other organizations battled a large brush fire near Keithville Monday morning.

CFD #6 said the fire broke out around 8 a.m. and stretched from a wooded area from Ivory Lane to Barron Road in Keithville.

When units arrived, they requested help from Caddo Fire District 4 to assist with a brush truck and water tanker.

Officials said the fire was large enough that they had to request help from the Louisiana Forestry Department to assist with a bulldozer to contain it.

Large brush fire near Keithville (Source: Caddo Fire District #6)

This is the latest in a string of fires to break out across East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. Authorities said numerous fires have been caused by people not complying with the state-wide burn ban. They are asking residents to comply with the ban, adding that resources are being stretched to the limit.

Northwest Louisiana is under red flag conditions due to high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.