CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters worked to put out a large fire in a Gilliam church that was active for over an hour.

Caddo Fire Districts 7 and 8 and EMS personnel were called to the scene at the Justice Chapel on Hwy 3049 around 9:07 a.m. Authorities confirmed all Dist. 7 personnel were at the scene, and the scene was still active as of 10:47 a.m.

Authorities have not yet stated the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.