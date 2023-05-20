CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was cited for a traffic violation after his involvement in a crash Saturday morning.

According to a release from CPSO, Sgt. Andy Scoggins was cited for failing to yield at the intersection of LA Highway 1 and LA Highway 538 around 10 a.m.

CPSO deputy involved crash (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office) CPSO vehicle crash (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office) Passenger of CPSO vehicle damage (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Scoggins was reportedly traveling on Hwy. 1 when he turned on a flashing light at the intersection of Hwy. 538 in front of an oncoming SUV. The SUV struck the rear passenger side of the patrol car which caused him to spin and hit a vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light.

Scoggins was cited for failure to yield while turning left. No one was injured as a result of the crash.