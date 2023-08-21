SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown and Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart announced the appointment of a special federal prosecutor in a press conference Monday.

Caddo Assistant District Attorney Jason Waltman was appointed as a Special Assistant United States Attorney joining the Shreveport Criminal Division as a prosecutor.

Waltman will have the ability to decide if a case should be adopted federally or if federal resources should be allocated to an investigation.

“The fundamental goal of Project Safe Neighborhood is simply not to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions,” said Brandon B. Brown, United States Attorney, “but to investigate the most problematic violent criminal organizations, seek indictments, and just punishments under the law.”

Brown says Waltman will work directly with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.