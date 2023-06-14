SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three teens will be tried as adults for their alleged roles in two Shreveport carjackings.

Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart said that when juveniles of certain ages commit violent crimes his office will pursue prosecution.

“With these particulars, they will understand and hopefully, other young people understand, and so they won’t commit these crimes,” Stewart said.

The Caddo District Attorney’s Office says 17-year-old Anthony Ardison, 16-year-old Cornell Ardison, and 15-year-old Labron Lewis are all charged with armed robbery for the June 7th

car-jacking of a door-dash delivery driver on Barton Drive in Shreveport

“We do know that we pretty much decided to bring the 17-year-old and the 16-year-old but we are still evaluating the evidence in the case with the 15-year-old but that is potential we will transfer the 15-year-old also.” Stewart

According to the District Attorney, the driver was blocked from her exit by a gold Toyota Camry.

The District Attorney said that the vehicle was taken in an armed robbery committed by Lewis two days earlier on North Market Street.

Police recovered guns and both stolen vehicles when the teens were arrested.

“Fortunately we are seeing more and more, younger and younger kids committing crimes that normally adults commit and so I think it is a problem that is being addressed by everybody who is involved and trying to see if we can turn this around,” Stewart said.

Stewart said his office is prosecuting these teens as adults so they understand the consequences of their actions because juvenile charges are not enough for this level of criminal activity.