SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Following the rise in juvenile crime in Shreveport the Chief Deputy of the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said youth do not often think about the consequences of their actions.

“There is a misguided sense of loyalty or duty that they feel to their friends to get revenge for them, to avenge something that happened and they just don’t think about the consequences. That you, I, or someone else would think of – ruining our own lives. The potential of spending, uh, the rest of your life in jail, spending years in prison. You know, it’s not even a thought that they have,” Chief Deputy Wilbert Pryor said.

Pryor believes a lack of resources in schools and job opportunities is contributing to the juvenile crime problems.

The district attorney’s office plans to speak about the consequences of crime at local schools.

“We have to reach kids at a younger age, these elementary school-aged kids, and get them involved in, you know, sports and boy scouts, girl scouts, and all those old fashion things. You have to get them involved in something positive,” Pryor said.

According to Pryor, the D.A. Office wants to invest in youth programs and make them “accessible and free” because the parents or guardians of the youth that are committing crimes usually “don’t have money to spare. They have issues getting to court hearings; they’re issues of being poor,” Pryor said.

Chief Deputy Pryor said investing in these programs will hopefully give the youth a better future.