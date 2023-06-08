SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart has filed a petition to declare a Caddo Parish school board member’s seat vacant, alleging she does not live in the parish.

The petition claims that Barbara Smith Iverson lives in an apartment complex in Bossier City, meaning she no longer meets the residence requirements for her position as a Caddo Parish School Board District 7 member.

According to the petition, an investigation revealed that the Caddo Parish address that Iverson claimed when she was elected was ‘in a state of disrepair’ and prohibited from residential use due to zoning.

The petition went on to say that Iverson leased the Bossier City apartment under the name of Barbara Burell in 2021, and was living there at the time of the investigation.

A hearing on the Petition to Declare Vacancy of Office will be set within 20 days of its processing.