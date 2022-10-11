SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Next week, Caddo Crime Stoppers is holding a festival luncheon to thank local law enforcement and raise funds for the Crime Stoppers’ Tip Fund.

Willis Knighton Health System is sponsoring the first ever Burgers 4 the Badge on Oct. 19 outside of the Shreveport Police Department headquarters at 1234 Texas St. Citizens and local businesses can thank an officer by covering their lunch at the event.

“We hear the words POLICE APPRECIATION often, but it can be confusing how to make that happen,” said President of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers Terry McNaight.

Crime Stoppers expects around 400 officers to attend. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, City Marshal James Jefferson, Sheriff Steve Prator and Police Chief Wayne Smith will participate as guest speakers.

Proceeds support the tip fund that covers crime solving rewards.