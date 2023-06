SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen from Coushatta was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash in south Shreveport early Thursday morning.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner, the vehicle driven by 19-year-old Nolan C. Mabile rolled over in the 2000 block of Southern Loop.

Mabile died at the scene sometime before 1:55 a.m.

Shreveport police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.