SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man shot and mortally wounded in West Shreveport late Saturday, February 11, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

The man was shot in the 4700 block of Greenwood Road just after 9 p.m. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 9:38 p.m.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Schuncey Bernard Bates of Shreveport.

Mr. Bates, the ninth homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish to date this year.

An autopsy was ordered. The death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.