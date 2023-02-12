SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman shot and killed in Queensborough late Thursday, February 9, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

The woman was shot and killed at a residence in the 2600 block of West College Street just before 11:45 p.m.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner, the victim was identified as 37-year-old Huleta Donshay Hughes.

Ms. Hughes, the eighth homicide of 2023 for Shreveport and Caddo Parish, was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy was ordered. The death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.