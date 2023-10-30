BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, the Caddo Parish Coroner released the name of a Bossier City man killed in a crash over the weekend.

Jeffery Rogers was reportedly driving a motorcycle south on Clyde Fant Pkwy. Sunday when he crashed into another vehicle just after 5:50 p.m. Officials said the other vehicle was headed northbound and turning left onto the Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy. onramp.

Rogers was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he died of his injuries at 7:27 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered.