SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson was arraigned in Bossier Parish District Court on Tuesday morning.

Jackson was joined by his attorney Courtney N. Harris for the court appearance. According to Harris, Jackson entered a plea of not guilty.

“There are a lot of facts that are still in the process of the discovery phase of this case,” Harris said. “And we’re confident that once that discovery is produced and we present the other side of this case that Mr. Jackson will be. As you know everything that’s been presented, the story is one-sided.”

Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson and his attorney outside Bossier Parish District Court (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Harris said they are looking forward to the full story coming out in court.

Jackson’s court appearance was in reference to an incident in November when Bossier City Police said Jackson was allegedly involved in a disagreement in a parking lot outside a business on Airline Drive, where he identified himself as a police officer as he was driving an unmarked police model SUV.