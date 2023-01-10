BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Commissioner is arrested and facing court cases in two different parishes.

Bossier City Police arrested Commissioner Steven Jackson of District 3 for impersonating a police officer, and a temporary restraining order was filed against him by a woman in Caddo District Court.

Bossier City Police said Jackson was allegedly involved in a disagreement in a parking lot outside a business on Airline Drive in November, where he identified himself as a police officer as he was driving an unmarked police model SUV. Detectives learned it was 36-year-old Jackson who claimed he was a member of law enforcement. A warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of false personation of peace officer. Jackson turned himself in on Saturday.

Before his arrest, a Caddo District Judge granted a temporary restraining order filed by a Shreveport woman against Jackson. KTAL is choosing to not identify the woman.

In the court documents, the woman claims Jackson is stalking and harassing her, and texting her nine-year-old daughter despite repeated attempts to get him to stop. The woman wrote that she ended a relationship with Jackson in November and since then he cut the air conditioning cord to her home, continues to contact her and her family, and she is fearful for her and her daughter’s safety. She included text messages from Jackson and ones where he asked her daughter to delete his messages. Including $1,000 Jackson sent to the woman through Cash App, in which she claims she refunded it. Jackson has hired an attorney on this matter.

Jackson’s attorney Courtney Harris of Harris Law Firm, L.L.C. sent a statement saying, “While we are disheartened that a private matter is being adjudicated in court, we are nonetheless prepared to submit additional information and facts in the court proceedings that will allow Mr. Jackson’s account of events to be brought forth. We do not take this matter lightly and understand the serious nature of the allegations and all circumstances. We look forward to having our day in court. Mr. Jackson asks that his privacy and all those involved is respected during this time.”

A hearing is set for February 1 for the Caddo Judge to determine if the restraining order should be permanent.