CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Commission is hosting an additional public meeting aimed at educating residents on the redistricting process in Caddo Parish.

The meeting will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Government Plaza.

The Parish Commission hopes to establish a fair and impartial process and has contracted with Data Center, LLC to review and develop a model redistricting map for public input and Parish Commission’s consideration and approval.

Officials say the public meetings will provide an opportunity for community members to play a role in the process, learn more about the proposed maps, and hear more about the work involved in redistricting.

“We encourage all citizens attend the latest public meeting opportunity to receive valuable updates on the Commission’s redistricting process,” said Caddo Commission President Roy Burrell. “The community’s voice is essential to the process, and we invite our citizens to come learn and ask questions,” said Burrell.

For more information on the redistricting process and to view documents and maps, visit the website.