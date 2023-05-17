SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A C.E. Byrd student was arrested Wednesday morning for bringing a gun to school.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer at C.E. Byrd High School located a gun in a small backpack on a 16-year-old student after being alerted by the school administration. The gun found was a loaded Glock 43 with ten 9mm rounds.

Law enforcement says the student was transported to the Criminal Investigation Division Office to continue the investigation. The investigation revealed that the student was involved in a previous incident involving a gun at another local high school.

Officials believe that the student is affiliated with a local gang. The teen was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and carrying a firearm by a student on school property.

He was booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if there are more individuals involved in this incident.

Caddo Parish Schools said the student indicated that there was no intent to use the weapon while on campus.

Caddo Parish Schools issued this statement on the incident:

“Students will face serious consequences for bringing a gun on school property and the student involved in this incident will not be allowed to return to campus. Thank you to our school leaders and law enforcement for their quick response and additional security will remain on campus through Thursday. The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement.”