SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the City of Shreveport continues to carve out a possible deal with entertainment mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, new details of some of the details of the partnership are being shared with the public.

NOCO Entertainment CEO Orville Hall said the aim is to create educational programs for youth and after-school projects for teens. He also sees the opportunity to bring TV production to Shreveport as an opportunity to boost the city’s economy.

“This is an idea that has already been successful in other places. That’s what Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson wants to do here. And with this plan of crime prevention, fixing dilapidated houses, jobs, and tourism. It’s time for Shreveport,” Hall said.

According to Hall, the Shreveport City Council must still approve a private, public partnership with Jackson.

Fans know Orville Hall of hip hop and New Orleans’s bounce music as “Bugs Can Can,” one half of the rap duo The Show Boys, whose song Drag Rap is credited as one of the songs that inspired the Bounce genre.