BLANCHARD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Blanchard is growing its business community so quickly that members of the business community are ready to form the town’s first chamber of commerce.

“Blanchard is the fastest growing town in Northwest Louisiana.” Mayor Jim Galambos said.

Galambos said he’s happy to see the town expanding and bringing in so many new jobs and revenue in such a small amount of time.

“Every day and every week we get calls from businesses that are looking for locations, and whether they are national businesses or local businesses, our goal here is to always to eliminate red tape. Since I became mayor we have made it very very easy for a business to come in,” Galambos said.

When the new Loves Travel Center is complete it is expected to bring in at least 65 full-time positions starting at 15 dollars an hour plus. Galambos said Iveys Lumber, would brin 20 to 25 positions.

“You don’t have to live in Blanchard to be a member, the chamber brings the fact that we can network now with your other businesses,” says Mayor Galambos.

The owners of Counter Culture yogurt shop and Terrific Threads and More embroidery store expressed interest in joining the new chamber.

“Blanchard is definitely a place that’s growing and not only is it the people that’s coming to it, it’s the community coming together to build a better town.” Counter Culture manager Emma Couch said.

“So we’re two cousins that grew up here that graduated from Northwood High School so we’re excited to see the new growth and our little town growing.” Terrific Threads owner, Tricia Rukstalis said.