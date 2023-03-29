SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Council on Aging will host a fundraiser on Saturday to benefit meals on wheels.

The event, Brunch and Bingo, is on April 1, at the East Ridge Country Club.

Prizes will be raffled, and attendees will get brunch and bingo with ticket purchases.

Meals on wheels feeds approximately 1,100 elderly individuals daily.

Caddo Council on Agency has been servicing the community for 50 years.

CCA Executive Director, Monica Wright said delivering meals is only a portion of the job.

Wright explains how the agency helps provide for the needs of the elderly community.

“If anybody has any senior-related concerns, it may not be a program that we provide, but if you would call Caddo Council on Aging we will research and give you the information pertaining to your need.”