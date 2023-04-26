BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a voluntary door-to-door evacuation Tuesday due to a gas leak.

The evacuation affected residents in the northeast corner of the Magnolia Chase subdivision and the northwest corner of the Kingston Plantation subdivision off Benton Rd.

“There’s always a risk of ignition for some kind of flame or something like that, which can cause a fire or explosion,” Matt Gaydos, Bossier Sheriff’s Office, said.

The Benton Fire Department, Louisiana State Police Hazmat Unit, and CenterPoint Energy were all in the area.

CenterPoint Energy crews shut the gas line down and investigated to cause of the leak, ultimately replacing the line.

The evacuation was lifted Tuesday afternoon once the line was repaired and residents were allowed to return home.