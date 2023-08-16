BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A bomb threat that law enforcement discovered was a hoax was called into Bossier Elementary Wednesday afternoon according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

When the threat was received Bossier City Police dispatch immediately contacted school administration and the school’s resource officer and the campus was immediately placed on lockdown.

Members of the Bossier City Police Department, fire department, and BPSO promptly arrived on campus to conduct an investigation and search the campus for any suspicious items.

After the inspection of the campus was complete it was determined that the school was safe and normal school activity was allowed to resume. According to the sheriff’s office, the bomb threat originated from a crisis hotline in another region of the country.

Wednesday’s hoax call resembled similar calls that other Bossier Parish Schools’ have received in recent years – which were also determined to be a hoax.

BPSO said they take these threats very seriously and “are committed to thoroughly investigating any and all threats to ensure the safety of our children.”

The investigation into the origin of the call is ongoing.